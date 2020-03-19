Facebook to shift sensitive content moderation to staffers amid coronavirus crisis

Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the social network is shifting moderation of most sensitive types of content like child pornography and extremism from contract workers to full-time employees, as contractors are sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is in the process of increasing the number of people working on such content, he said.

