Facebook to shift sensitive content moderation to staffers amid coronavirus crisis

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:35 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:44 IST
Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the social network is shifting moderation of most sensitive types of content like child pornography and extremism from contract workers to full-time employees, as contractors are sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is in the process of increasing the number of people working on such content, he said.

