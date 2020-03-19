Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus -statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 02:45 IST
Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus -statement

Davi Alcolumbre, the head of Brazil's Senate, became the latest high-level political figure to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Alcolumbre is without severe symptoms, but feels a little sick and is in quarantine at home, the statement said. An initial test had come back negative, but a secondary one was positive, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Danish fort in Nagapattinam district closed for public till

Mar 31 Nagapattinam TN, Mar 19 PTI The Tamil Nadu archeology department has ordered the closure of the famous Dansborg fort in this district till March 31, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The majestic Dansb...

TN reports one more coronavirus case, number goes up to three

A 21-year-old student who arrived here two days ago from Ireland has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in Tamil Nadu to three, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Thursday. The minister said the man was stable a...

Teens who feel empowered less likely to commit sexual violence, bullying: Study

Adolescents who feel personally empowered are less likely to bully, harass or commit acts of sexual violence, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, also found that teens who think their frien...

Trump's national security advisor to attend Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert OBrien will travel to Moscow to attend Russias World War Two Victory Day celebrations in May, U.S. ambassador John Sullivan was cited as saying on Thursday by the Interfax news agency. President Vladimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020