Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus -statement

Davi Alcolumbre, the head of Brazil's Senate, became the latest high-level political figure to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Alcolumbre is without severe symptoms, but feels a little sick and is in quarantine at home, the statement said. An initial test had come back negative, but a secondary one was positive, the statement added.

