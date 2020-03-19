Slovenia plans quarantine over coronavirus

Slovenia plans to introduce quarantine from Friday to slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told national TV Slovenia late on Wednesday.

He said people will still be able to go to work, pharmacies or food shops but all socialising in open spaces will be prohibited.

The country has so far confirmed 286 coronavirus cases, of which one person died while six are in intensive care. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

