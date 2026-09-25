Slovenia’s €300M Housing Push Opens Doors to Affordable Homes and Fair Rents

Finding an affordable home can shape where people work, study and build a family, making Slovenia's shortage of public housing a concern that reaches far beyond the property market. A €300 million financing programme delivered through SID Banka will support the construction and renovation of social and affordable housing, giving public housing providers access to stable funding that can help keep rents within reach of future tenants.

The programme combines €150 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) with an additional €150 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), supported by an interest-rate subsidy from the Slovenian state. This combination gives Slovenia a practical way to expand public rental housing through financing designed around the lengthy process of developing homes and keeping them affordable.

Giving Housing Providers Room to Build

Municipalities, public housing funds and non-profit housing associations will be the main recipients of the financing, reflecting their central role in providing public and non-profit homes across Slovenia. Access to long-term, affordable loans can help these organisations move forward with investments that would be difficult to deliver under normal market conditions, creating more opportunities to build or renovate housing without placing excessive financial pressure on future rents.

The EIB funding offers repayment periods of up to 30 years, giving housing providers a financial framework suited to projects that require substantial preparation before construction begins. The programme's long-term perspective allows time for planning and permitting, helping providers organise developments around housing needs and project requirements rather than the pressures associated with shorter borrowing periods.

Keeping Homes Affordable and Sustainable

The programme connects the expansion of public rental housing with a commitment to lasting affordability, offering support for homes let at regulated rents. For people struggling to find suitable accommodation, its value will depend on more than the number of properties delivered: it is also intended to preserve access to affordable housing over the longer term, addressing a housing squeeze shared by Slovenia and much of the European Union.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac described the operation as a 30-year commitment to durable homes for people working, studying and raising families in Slovenia. Sustainability is built into that commitment, with all new housing units required to meet relevant sustainability requirements and the wider programme supporting Slovenian and EU climate goals through investment in housing construction and renovation.

Turning Public Support Into Lasting Investment

SID Banka will bring together international financing and national support to turn housing policy into concrete investment. Borut Jamnik, President of its Management Board, said combining public support with long-term funding from the EIB and CEB would increase the impact of public resources and accelerate affordable housing development, strengthening the bank's role in helping public providers deliver projects that respond to people's needs.

The operation advances Slovenia's national housing goals and the EIB Group's Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. Both the EIB and CEB conducted due diligence on the programme as part of their broader cooperation on affordable housing in Slovenia, building on a commitment reaffirmed at a joint housing conference hosted in the country in November 2025. That gathering brought European, national and local representatives together to discuss Slovenia's long-term housing strategy and investment needs, providing a shared foundation for financing homes that remain accessible for future tenants.