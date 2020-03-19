Sao Paulo city hall orders commerce closed until April 5

Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America's largest economy.

Sao Paulo city hall said in a statement the measure does not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants and gas stations, and would grant exceptions for e-commerce.

A press representative for the city said the order would take effect on Friday.

