Sao Paulo city hall orders commerce closed until April 5
Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America's largest economy.
Sao Paulo city hall said in a statement the measure does not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants and gas stations, and would grant exceptions for e-commerce.
A press representative for the city said the order would take effect on Friday.
