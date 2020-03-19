Left Menu
Goa Health Minister refutes reports of him being infected with coronavirus

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has refuted media reports which said that he had tested positive for coronavirus, terming the same as "absolutely fallacious".

  • Panaji (Goa)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:26 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 04:26 IST
Vishwajit Rane (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has refuted media reports which said that he had tested positive for coronavirus, terming the same as "absolutely fallacious". "I am completely alright, healthy and have no symptoms of coronavirus," Rane said.

"We are dealing with some serious health crisis at present and it is my humble request to all to check the facts prior to posting news that can create unnecessary panic among citizens," he added. On Wednesday, Rane said that there was no COVID-19 case in the state and people should not panic.

"It is wrong news. There is absolutely no reason to panic. The final report hasn't yet come, we're waiting. All future information will be given only by Dr Utkarsh (state epidemiologist) as per protocol," he said. The reaction of the minister came after an alleged hoax call to the health department which claimed that one person had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The call turned out to be a hoax," the minister said and added, "We are trying to trace the number from which the hoax call was made". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

