'Friends' reunion special at HBO Max delayed due to coronavirus concerns - Variety

HBO's planned "Friends" reunion special faces production shutdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Variety http://bit.ly/2WnBHki reported on Wednesday.

The filming was due within the next week but it has now been pushed to May at the earliest, the report said, citing sources.

WarnerMedia is reuniting its "Friends" cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

