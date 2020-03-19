Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Hokkaido to end state of emergency over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:39 IST
Japan's Hokkaido to end state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan's Hokkaido, the nation's prefecture with the highest number of coronavirus infections, will end its state of emergency over the epidemic on Thursday, the prefecture governor, Naomichi Suzuki, said. "We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis of coronavirus infections," Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.

Hokkaido had seen 154 infections as of Wednesday, while Japan overall had 907.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

Britains Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80 as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.The British b...

GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

General Electrics healthcare unit said on Thursday it was hiring more people and shifting current employees to ramp up production of ventilators as the global coronavirus pandemic leads to surge in demand for medical equipment.The company s...

Thailand to tighten entry rules for all nationalities in virus fight

Thailand will introduce new measures requiring all travellers to the country to present medical certificates and health insurance before gaining entry in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020