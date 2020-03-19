New Zealand coronavirus cases rises to 28, with 8 more people confirmed
New Zealand on Thursday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections to 28.
The Ministry of health said one of the new cases is in hospital, while others are at home and self-isolating.
