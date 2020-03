Panama on Wednesday had registered 109 cases of coronavirus infection in total, up from 86 one day earlier, health minister Rosario Turner told a news conference.

Meanwhile, the government Honduras said the number of confirmed cases had increased to 12 from 9 a day earlier.

