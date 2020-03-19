Soccer-Libertadores, Sudamericana suspended until at least May: CONMEBOL
South America's two biggest club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, have been suspended until at least May 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Wednesday.
CONMEBOL said last week the tournaments, which feature teams from all 10 South American nations including Argentina and Brazil, would be suspended from March 15-21.
The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of UEFA's Champions League and the Copa Sudamericana is similar to the Europa League.
