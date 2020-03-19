Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

The number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged 58% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll on the tourism industry.

Total foreign arrivals, which include tourism and business arrivals, declined to 1.09 million from 2.60 million in the same month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said. It was the fifth straight month of declines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.