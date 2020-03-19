Left Menu
Pressures on Amazon's staff in France are unacceptable - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:14 IST
Pressures faced by Amazon's staff in France are unacceptable, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, after the e-commerce giant said it would not pay workers who walked out over fears tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Several hundred Amazon's workers protested in France on Wednesday, calling on the U.S. firm to halt operations or make it easier for employees not wanting to work during the coronavirus outbreak to stay away.

"These pressures are unacceptable, we'll let Amazon know," Le Maire told France Inter radio station, when asked to comment Amazon's attitude toward its workers.

