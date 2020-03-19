Left Menu
Sri Lanka to delay elections due to coronavirus outbreak

  Colombo
  19-03-2020
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Election Commission of Sri Lanka at Twitter (@ECSriLanka)

Sri Lanka will not be in a position to conduct parliamentary elections in the country as scheduled on April 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mahinda Deshapriya, the chairman of the country's election commission, said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka earlier this week banned all incoming flights for two weeks, and imposed a curfew in some areas to rein in the spread of the disease. There have been over 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka so far.

