Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN's second COVID-19 patient stable; 10 people in touch with

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:49 IST
TN's second COVID-19 patient stable; 10 people in touch with

A 20-year old man who tested positive for coronavirus days after his arrival here from Delhi is doing well and stable and as many as 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the government said on Thursday. There is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu and instructions have been given to screen passengers arriving at the domestic airport terminal here as well, the government asserted.

While a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, said the man is "under treatment, doing well and stable," Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined overnight. On Wednesday, the man was placed in isolation ward of the RGGH here after test at the State-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister said more people who came in contact with the man were being traced and they will also be quarantined. Instructions have been given to screen passengers at the domestic airport terminal and an inspection will be done in this regard, he said adding "there is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu." A new mobile application has been developed for contact tracing of positive patients and it will be implemented on a pilot basis, he said.

Vijayabaskar said a 45-year old man belonging to Kanchipuram near here (who was the first patient for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu) has been advised home quarantine for more 14 days though he has been discharged following tests that confirmed his negative status..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IIT Bombay using lipid molecules to elucidate disease-causing function

Recipient of the Inspire Faculty Award instituted by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, Dr. Shobhna Kapoor from IIT Bombay is using biologically active lipid molecules as chemical biology tools to elucidate their biol...

COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP chief meets Jaishankar, seeks return of Indian students stuck abroad

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi and sought immediate return of Indian students stranded in several countr...

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020