Motor racing-F1 postpones Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix
Formula One postponed the Dutch, Spanish and showcase Monaco Grands Prix on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A joint statement by Formula One and the governing FIA said they expected the season to start "as soon as it is safe to do so after May".
