Trump says U.S. FDA working to speed up coronavirus therapy efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to streamline its processes to speed up the development of therapies aimed at treating the coronavirus.

"We have to remove every barrier," Trump said at a news conference at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.