Cambodia reports 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 47

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cambodia reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising its tally to 47.

Of the 47 cases, 23 of them had travelled to Malaysia for a ceremony at a mosque, the health ministry said in a statement. The 10 new cases announced on Thursday included six Malaysian nationals working in Cambodia, said the statement.

