Cambodia reports 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 47
Cambodia reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising its tally to 47.
Of the 47 cases, 23 of them had travelled to Malaysia for a ceremony at a mosque, the health ministry said in a statement. The 10 new cases announced on Thursday included six Malaysian nationals working in Cambodia, said the statement.
