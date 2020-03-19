Left Menu
Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said on Thursday.

"Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said in a statement. The office said that Prince Albert is in constant contact with members of his cabinet, the government and his closest staff.

Prince Albert, aged 62, is the head of the centuries-old House of Grimaldi and son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly. He assumed the throne in 2005. He married South African former national swimming champion Charlene Wittstock in 2011. She gave birth to a boy and a girl in 2014.

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, also said on Thursday he had tested positive for coronavirus. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie were also among public figures who have tested positive for the virus.

The coronavirus virus has infected almost 219,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8,900.

