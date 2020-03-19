Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:44 IST
Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said on Thursday. Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the day before, when Italy recorded 475 deaths.

Some 3,245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year. Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on Feb. 21. The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9%, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected, 4,440 had fully recovered compared to 4,025 the day before. There were 2,498 people in intensive care against a previous 2,257.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Climate shocks in just one country could disrupt global food supply

Catastrophic crop failures caused by extreme weather in just one country could disrupt global food supplies and drive price spikes in an interconnected world, exposing how climate change threatens global stability, researchers said on Frida...

3 more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total cases now 5

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday. While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadod...

Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter he wrote, You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any ...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020