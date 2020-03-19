UPDATE 1-H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway -DN

Swedish retailer H&M has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.

H&M was not planning to close stores in the two country, it added. H&M was not immediately available for comment.

