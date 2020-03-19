Number of coronavirus cases in Ireland rises to 557 from 366

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose to 557 on Thursday from 366 a day earlier, the highest daily increase so far, the health department said.

"In broad terms, the total number of cases is not out of line with what we have predicted for the course of the week," Ireland's chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, told a news conference.

