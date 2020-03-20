France reports another huge spike in coronavirus deaths, raising total to 372

French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41%, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak. During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 10,995, up from 9,134 on Tuesday, which is a rise of 20% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,122 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 20.5% compared to Wednesday. It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country. (Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.