Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:30 IST
France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said Thursday

"The number of infections is doubling every four days," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the virus was spreading in France "rapidly and intensely".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Coronavirus closures force softball players into TFH mode: training from home

Locked out of practice fields because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Olympic softball players this week began turning their homes into training centers and preparing to lean on smartphone apps for virtual coaching.The coronavirus outb...

DPIIT notifies decision to permit NRIs to own up to 100 pc stake in Air India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has notified a decision of the union cabinet to allow non-resident Indians NRIs to control up to 100 per cent stake in disinvestment-bound Air India. The FDI policy earlier p...

Three more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, while two are from Ahmedabad the third one is from Vadodara, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat Government. The person in Vad...

'Strings attached': Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

Shattered airlines were left counting the cost of government support as politicians in the United States and New Zealand set out conditions for bailouts needed to absorb the shock of coronavirus.Conditions include provisions that loans may ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020