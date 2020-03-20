Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate Republicans mulling $1,200 payment to Americans -Sen. Cramer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:40 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans mulling $1,200 payment to Americans -Sen. Cramer
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Republicans are considering as part of their coronavirus stimulus plan a maximum direct payment of $1,200 to individuals making $75,000 a year or less, Senator Kevin Cramer said on Thursday.

In addition, to help the hard-hit airline industry, the plan likely would rely on loans and not grants to the sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Monaco Formula 1 GP cancelled due to coronavirus, ending 65-year run

The iconic Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, a glittering fixture on the world motorsport calendar for 65 years, was cancelled Thursday, the latest event to fall victim to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The race, due to be held ...

Olympics-Coronavirus closures force softball players into TFH mode: training from home

Locked out of practice fields because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Olympic softball players this week began turning their homes into training centers and preparing to lean on smartphone apps for virtual coaching.The coronavirus outb...

DPIIT notifies decision to permit NRIs to own up to 100 pc stake in Air India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has notified a decision of the union cabinet to allow non-resident Indians NRIs to control up to 100 per cent stake in disinvestment-bound Air India. The FDI policy earlier p...

Three more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, while two are from Ahmedabad the third one is from Vadodara, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat Government. The person in Vad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020