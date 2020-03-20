Left Menu
Israelis ordered to stay at home to halt coronavirus spread -Netanyahu

  Reuters
  Tel Aviv
  20-03-2020
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:53 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government will issue orders on Thursday forcing Israelis to stay at home to halt the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

"Under these orders, you, Israel's citizens, are required to stay at home. It is no longer a request, it is not a recommendation, it is an obligatory directive that will be enforced by enforcement authorities," Netanyahu said, adding that the orders will go into effect later in the day, for a week.

Certain workers would be exempt from the measures, Netanyahu said in the televised address, and Israelis would still be allowed to shop for food and medicine.

