Czech government will compensate wage costs to firms affected by coronavirus

The Czech government will compensate companies affected by measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus for their costs of paying wages, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

Babis told a news conference the government would reimburse the full costs of companies that will pay 80% of wages to workers during forced closures of operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.