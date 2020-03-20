Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is herd immunity and will it affect the pandemic?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:18 IST
EXPLAINER-What is herd immunity and will it affect the pandemic?

The outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus has raised questions about a phenomenon known as "herd immunity" and whether it might play a role in how the pandemic progresses. Here are some insights from infectious disease specialists:

WHAT IS HERD IMMUNITY? * Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough people in a population have immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading.

* For herd immunity, it doesn't matter whether the immunity comes from vaccination, or from people having had the disease. The crucial thing is that they are immune. * With the new coronavirus infection -- called COVID-19 -- as more and more people become infected, there will be more people who recover and who are then immune to future infection.

"When about 70% of the population have been infected and recovered, the chances of outbreaks of the disease become much less because most people are resistant to infection," said Martin Hibberd, a professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. "This is called herd immunity."

WILL IT AFFECT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC? * With the new coronavirus outbreak, current evidence suggests that one infected person on average infects between two and three others. This means that, if no other measures are taken, herd immunity would kick in when between 50% and 70% of a population is immune.

"But it doesn't have to be –- and it won't be –- this way," said Matthew Baylis, a professor at the Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences at Liverpool University. * By reducing the number of people that one person infects -- with social distancing measures such as closing schools, working from home, avoiding large gatherings and frequent hand washing -- the point at which herd immunity kicks in can be lowered.

"From an epidemiological point of view, the trick is to reduce the number of people we are in contact with ... so that we can drive down the number of contacts we infect, and herd immunity starts earlier," said Baylis. The "sweet spot" he added, is when one infected person infects, on average, one or less than one other person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Friday said that he has accepted the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs ahead of the scheduled floor test in the state assembly later today. I had accepted 16 resignations last night. Now ...

MP political crisis: PC Sharma tears into BJP

Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party BJP for allegedly not allowing Pohri MLA Suresh Dhakad to move out from the hotel in Bengaluru after his daughter committed suicide. He also exuded confidence th...

Four Nirbhaya convicts executed in Tihar Jail, her mother says justice at last

Four men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a young Delhi woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, were hanged in pre-dawn darkness Friday, finally delivering hard-won justice to her family and to a nation outraged by the brutality of t...

Adani Ports raises Rs 125 cr via debentures

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Friday raised Rs 125 crore through issuance of debentures. The company has raised Rs 125 crore today by allotment of 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures NCDs of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020