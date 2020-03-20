Argentina to announce obligatory quarantine to curb coronavirus -sources
Argentina will announce an obligatory quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, provincial government sources said on Thursday.
Argentina has already closed its borders for a total of 15 days and suspended flights from highly-affected countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
