Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin American airlines slash flights, salaries in response to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:06 IST
Latin American airlines slash flights, salaries in response to coronavirus

Latin America's major airlines sharply curtailed international flights on Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak as Panama and Colombia imposed month-long travel bans and the largest carrier cut the salaries of 43,000 employees. The bans by Panama and Colombia, effective on Monday, came after Peru, Argentina and Chile, among others, severely curtailed flights.

The measures intensified pressure on the region's airlines, whose shares have tumbled more than their peers in other countries. Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group, the continent's largest, said it would halve the salaries of its 43,000 employees and its new chief executive would forego his salary for three months.

The region's No. 2 airline, Colombia-based Avianca Holdings , said it was canceling all its international flights and four out of five domestic flights in Colombia. Avianca will go to flying just 10 planes, half of which are small turboprops, from 142.

Panama-based Copa Airlines, the No. 3 carrier by international flights, faced an unprecedented crisis as Panama shut down international flights through its main hub. Virtually all of Copa's flights go through Panama City's airport. Copa declined to comment.

Brazil's largest domestic carrier, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, said on Thursday it would cut worker pay by 35% and executive pay by 40% "initially" for three months. The developments left Latin America's airlines facing an uncertain future and stranded many passengers who were unable to book flights to get home. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 240,000 people globally and killed more than 9,800.

The region's exception was Brazil, which has shut down land borders but not air travel. Thursday's developments added to many cuts already announced. LATAM is planning to cut 70% of its flights, and Copa at least 80%, as Latin American countries have shut their borders to air travel.

Gol has slashed half its flights, but the carrier is more focused on travel within Brazil, which is not directly affected by cross-border bans. Avianca declined to comment on potential salary cuts.

Cutting executive pay has been a common response to the coronavirus, which has upended life around the globe. Brazilian airline Azul SA said last week it would offer some workers unpaid leave and cut executive pay by 25%.

Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian said he would also forego his salary through the outbreak. Delta owns a 20% stake in LATAM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban on him by airlines

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamras plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight. Justice Naveen...

Russia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals

Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, Russias consumer health regulator said on Friday. Russia has reported 199 coronavirus cases so far, le...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level:

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...

Khamenei praises Iranians for their fight against coronavirus

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their dazzling sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East. These act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020