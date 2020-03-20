Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports no domestic cases since COVID-19 begins, WHO calls it achievement

The agency is finalizing export arrangements with producers in China so that more supplies can be sent to countries. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:03 IST
China reports no domestic cases since COVID-19 begins, WHO calls it achievement
WHO has shipped personal protective equipment (PPE) to nearly 70 countries, while 120 nations have received 1.5 million diagnostic kits.    Image Credit: ANI

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began last December, China has reported no domestic cases of the disease, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday, calling it "an amazing achievement".

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking during his regular briefing in Geneva where he highlighted the latest developments in the UN agency's support to countries facing what he described as "an invisible enemy against humanity".

WHO has shipped personal protective equipment (PPE) to nearly 70 countries, while 120 nations have received 1.5 million diagnostic kits.

The agency is finalizing export arrangements with producers in China so that more supplies can be sent to countries.

"Our aim is to build a continuous pipeline to ensure continuity of supply", he said.

However, he warned shortages will continue to be a challenge.

The WHO Director-General reported that more than 70 percent of countries have a national preparedness and response plan for COVID-19, while nearly 90 percent have lab testing capacity.

While welcoming the good news, he said it is not enough as all countries should be prepared.

"But only half of the countries have a national infection prevention and control programme and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) standards in all healthcare facilities. Only half of the countries that have reported to WHO have a clinical referral system in place for COVID-19", he said.

"Considering what we observed lately when health services are overwhelmed, preparing the system, I think preparing the system, especially referrals, will be very important".

Globally, there are more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 and 8,000 deaths.

Funding updates

Although a $675 million plan to cover the first three months of COVID-19 response is nearly fully funded, it will not be enough due to the virus's spread to more countries.

WHO is now working with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other partners on the next phase of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which was launched in early February.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund announced on Friday has received $45 million from more than 173,000 individuals and organizations.

Tedros expressed gratitude for the funding, adding that the only way to defeat the pandemic is through solidarity.

"This is a common enemy. Let's keep that solidarity up", he said. "We're one human race, and that suffices, actually. This is an invisible enemy against humanity".

UN support to South Sudan

The UN Office in South Sudan is supporting Government-led efforts to prevent and prepare for COVID-19.

There were no confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday, and UN operations in the areas of protection, humanitarian assistance and development are continuing largely as normal.

However, activities that would have required hosting large gatherings of people are being postponed while rotation of peacekeepers serving under the UN flag has been suspended.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Justice has prevailed, says PM; Ministers, women commissions hail hanging in Nirbhaya case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed as his senior cabinet colleagues and women groups welcomed the hanging of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost impor...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban on him by airlines

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamras plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight. Justice Naveen...

Russia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals

Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, Russias consumer health regulator said on Friday. Russia has reported 199 coronavirus cases so far, le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020