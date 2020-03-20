Left Menu
Foreign ministers of S.Korea, China, Japan support Tokyo holding "complete" Olympics -Seoul

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host the "complete" Tokyo Olympics at a video conference held on Friday, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The ministers held a video conference to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concerns over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

