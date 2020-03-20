Foreign ministers of S.Korea, China, Japan support Tokyo holding "complete" Olympics -Seoul

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host the "complete" Tokyo Olympics at a video conference held on Friday, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The ministers held a video conference to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concerns over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

