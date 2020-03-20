Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU tells traders working from home: take notes if you can't record calls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:20 IST
EU tells traders working from home: take notes if you can't record calls
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union's markets watchdog has told stock and bond traders working offsite because the coronavirus has shut their trading floors to take notes if they can't record telephone conversations with customers. Under EU law, traders must record calls when trading. But banks have shut down their main trading floors, forcing dealers to work from back-up sites or even from home, where some may not be equipped to record calls.

Banks have complained they have been left largely in the dark by regulators over how to deal with such situations without falling foul of an EU securities law known as MiFID II. "ESMA reminds firms of the MiFID II requirements in this area," the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement on Friday.

"ESMA also recognizes that, considering the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak, some scenarios may emerge where, notwithstanding steps taken by the firm, the recording of relevant conversations required by MiFID II may not be practicable." This could be due to the sudden remote working by a significant part of the staff, or the lack of access by clients to electronic communication tools, ESMA said.

If traders can't record calls then they could use written minutes or notes of telephone conversations when providing services to clients after telling customers there would be no recording and that notes would be taken, ESMA said. "In these scenarios, firms should also ensure enhanced monitoring and ex-post review of relevant orders and transactions," the watchdog added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020