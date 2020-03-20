Dutch coronavirus cases up by 534 to 2,994, deaths up 30 to 106

Dutch health authorities confirmed 534 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new deaths on Friday, bringing the Netherlands' total to 2,994 cases and 106 deaths.

The National Institute of Health said in a daily update that the ages of those that have died range from 63 to 95 years. In all, 643 patients have been admitted to hospital.

