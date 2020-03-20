Left Menu
UK social distancing measures may last a year, government advisers say

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:54 IST
Restrictive measures to minimise social interaction in Britain might need to be in place for a year to prevent the health service being overloaded, according to scientists advising the government. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in a document published on Friday that the government might have to alternate between periods of more and less strict restrictive measures.

"It was agreed that a policy of alternating between periods of more and less strict social distancing measures could plausibly be effective at keeping the number of critical care cases within capacity," the advisers said. "These would need to be in place for at least most of a year."

