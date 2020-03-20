Covid-19 : Hyderabad mosques maintain strict precautions during Friday prayers

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several mosques have started taking strict measures to prevent the spread of infection during the Friday prayer proceedings in Hyderabad today. Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Mustafa, a citizen, said: "After the proceedings of the Friday prayers, the Imam (leader) instructed all citizens to take precautions, including maintaining social distancing, and not coming within contact of each other. Hence, we have to follow it to safeguard ourselves from the coronavirus."

Another individual, Mohammed Abdul Arif, stated that the Imam of Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad has also advised people to maintain severe precautions and cleanliness at home before the prayers, and also to prevent large gatherings and social distancing. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

