Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Asda plans to hire 5,000 temporary workers to get through coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:09 IST
UK's Asda plans to hire 5,000 temporary workers to get through coronavirus

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, plans to hire more than 5,000 temporary workers who have lost their jobs elsewhere due to the coronavirus outbreak to help get it through the crisis, it said on Friday.

The group said it is working with more than 20 national companies in industries like food services and travel to bring in people in need of work. The UK supermarket industry has been hit by unprecedented demand over the last week as Britons stock-up fearing they may face a prolonged period of self isolation. The industry is working round the clock to keep shelves stocked.

Separately on Friday, German owned discounter Lidl GB said it was recruiting up to 2,500 additional temporary workers. On Tuesday, rival British supermarket group Morrisons said it plans to create 3,500 new jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020