DDA closed all sports complexes and Golf Courses in Delhi

In yet another major development on Friday, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced to shut down all its sports complexes and golf courses in Delhi.

"To prevent and control Coronavirus (Covid-19), all DDA sports complexes and golf courses have been closed with immediate effect till 31.03.2020," said Bijay Patel, spokesperson, DDA. The authority manages almost all the sports complexes and golf courses in Delhi. However, DDA also manages almost all the big parks in Delhi but the closure of parks has not been announced. According to sources, the MCDs, that manage smaller parks may also announce closure to join the PM's call for Janata Curfew perceived as Satyagrah against COVID 19.

