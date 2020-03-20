Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stretched British supermarkets step-up hiring to ride out health crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:26 IST
Stretched British supermarkets step-up hiring to ride out health crisis

With food flying off the shelves as fast as exhausted shop assistants can replenish them, British supermarkets have stepped up their hiring to see them through the coronavirus crisis. Panic buying by people fearing they need to stockpile in anticipation of possible prolonged isolation or social distancing has led to unprecedented demand on supermarkets and their ability to restock with in-demand items.

Supermarkets are advertising on television for employees as existing staff are rushed off their feet and German discounter Aldi's British arm said on Friday it was seeking to hire 9,000 new workers, 5,000 of which would be temporary. Rival discounter Lidl GB said it was recruiting up to 2,500 additional temporary workers.

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said it plans to hire more than 5,000 temporary workers who have lost their jobs elsewhere due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has triggered almost overnight changes in shopping habits. The third biggest supermarket group in Britain said it is working with more than 20 national companies in industries like food services and travel to bring in people in need of work.

Britain's fourth-largest player Morrisons said on Tuesday it plans to create 3,500 new jobs. The British government has advised people to avoid pubs, cafes and restaurants and has closed schools in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

But with the coronavirus forecast to be around for months, large supermarkets are set to gain considerable share of Britain's overall UK food market. Clive Black, analyst at Shore Capital, estimates some 20-25% of Britain's calorific intake will switch from the food and beverage sector such as cafes, restaurants and bars to the grocery retail sector as people adapt to the new way of living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, t...

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020