Swiss health minister says no complete lockdown yet, but "almost there"

Switzerland banned gatherings of more than five people from Saturday, appealing to the population to respect these rules to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"We don't have a complete lockdown yet, but we're almost there," Swiss health minister Alain Berset told a media conference.

