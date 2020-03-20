Left Menu
COVID-19: Social distancing up, AIIMS sees 50 pc drop in OPD in last one week

While social distancing is one of the way to contain the spread of virus amid the scare of coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak in the country, the country's premier medical institute--All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has witnessed about 50 per cent drop in the Out Patient Department (OPD) registration in the last one week.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma

"Last Friday (13 March), the OPD census across AIIMS was about 10,500. Today (20 March), the OPD census across AIIMS was noted 05,875. This is a drastic fall in the OPD registration which is good that patients are only coming to the hospital for the most urgent need at this time of COVID19 outbreak. At this juncture, social distancing is an optimum practice to curb the spread of the virus," a senior doctor, requesting anonymity told ANI. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to practice social distancing. He also appealed to the citizen to curtail their visit to the hospital for regular health checkups and postpone the scheduled date for elective surgeries.

Prime Minister also asked residents to take special care of elderly and young children who are most vulnerable to the disease. Dr. Manish Vaishv, Director Neuro Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital said, "Elderly, children and people with pre-existing diseases are most vulnerable to COVID 19 infection due to their low immunity. It is highly advisable for vulnerable groups to stay at home for limiting their chances of catching the infection. If anyone at home is having symptoms of flu, they should self-quarantine themselves and stay away from children and the elderly of the family. As of now, prevention is the only solution against COVID 19."

"Children below 10 years of age do not have a completely developed immune system, which makes them susceptible to many infections. It is very clear that COVID 19 spread through droplet infection and if we restrict one's exposure to those droplets, the infection can be stopped from spreading," said Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha, Paediatric Surgeon, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital. Prime Minister also announced for Janta Curfew on 22nd March 2020 where all people should stay at their homes except for people associated with emergency services to prevent the spread of the COVID 19. (ANI)

