Madagascar confirms first cases of coronavirus - president

The island nation of Madagascar confirmed its first cases of coronavirus on Friday, the president said in a televised statement. The three cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur de Madagascar, President Andry Rajoelina said.

Madagascar, one of the world's poorest nations, halted all all international flights this week to try to prevent cases of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.