Five fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from the state, taking the total number of infected patients to 17, a Rajasthan official said on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh, however, said these cases included the three patients who have recovered from the infection.

Among the three is the 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from the disease but died of heart attack at a private hospital here on Thursday night. The sexagenarian was a heart and lungs patient, and had recovered from COVID-19 at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The official said the report of 37 people tested for the virus is awaited. Among the 14 people currently being treated, five are in Jaipur, three in Jhunjhunu and six in Bhilwara.

Reacting to a doctor at a private hospital in Bhilwara testing positive for coronavirus, Rajathan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said it was a "serious issue". Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the district from Friday onwards.

The curfew in Bhilwara is necessary as the infected doctor would have come in contact with several people, Sharma said, adding that there are 253 people in the private hospital and it needs to be checked who all might be infected. Directions have been issued asking people of the district not to leave their homes while outsiders will not be allowed to enter, he said.

