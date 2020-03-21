Coronavirus death toll in Turkey rises to nine, 670 confirmed cases

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rose to nine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Friday, adding there was a total of 670 confirmed cases in the country.

The number of confirmed cases was 359 on Thursday. Koca said 3,656 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 311 of which came back positive.

