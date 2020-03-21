Brazil slashes growth, eyes healthcare collapse over coronavirus

Brazil began to process the daunting impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, slashing growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to combat a crisis that is hurting President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity. The Senate on Friday signed off on a state of emergency that will permit the government to waive fiscal targets this year.

The Economy Ministry lowered its growth forecast from 2.1% to zero - a number many economists believe remains highly ambitious - with a "significant" contraction coming in the second quarter. Additionally, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Brazil's healthcare system will collapse by the end of April. At least seven people have died thus far, with over 600 cases confirmed - doubling in two days.

Bolsonaro is facing criticism as he seeks to balance a spiraling public health emergency with protecting Brazil's long-ailing economy. The pandemic poses serious political risks for the populist, who initially labeled it a "fantasy." Approval of Bolsonaro's government fell to a record low this week, according to XP Investimentos poll released on Friday. Just 30% of those surveyed rated his administration "good" or "great," compared with 36% calling it "bad" or "awful."

A record-high 17% said his government is to blame for the current economic situation, as blame attached to the previous three administrations slowly evaporates, the poll showed. Many Brazilians have been drumming pots and pans in their homes nightly in a traditional protest against Bolsonaro, who ignored medical advice to meet crowds of supporters on Sunday.

Bolsonaro said on Friday that the Brazilian economy cannot stop or the country will face a catastrophe. Speaking to business leaders by video conference, Bolsonaro said measures needed to be taken, but the closure of airports and roads was not advisable and would cause panic. In comments to journalists earlier on Friday, he slammed governors for taking "extreme measures" that hurt the economy.

Sao Paulo state Governor João Doria said a statewide public emergency would go into force on Saturday, aimed at allowing the government to better fight the virus. All parks and non-essential public services will close until the end of April. Doria defended the move in a pointed jab at Bolsonaro.

"We're doing what he's not doing," Doria said. "And when he does do it, he does it wrong." Nose-diving economic projections added to the pressure on the president.

A paper published by the Center for Applied Macroeconomics and Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) showed that the worst-case combination of simultaneous international and domestic shocks could see Brazil's gross domestic product shrink by 4.4% this year. WINTER IS COMING

Bolsonaro said he expected June, a winter month in the southern hemisphere nation, to be the most critical period for the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister Mandetta said he expected cases to plateau in July and begin to fall quickly in September. Medical experts told Reuters that although little is known about how changes in seasonal weather affect the new coronavirus, past outbreaks in Brazil point to colder temperatures exacerbating contagion.

Bolsonaro has banned entry for citizens from China and the European Union but has held back from closing international airports as Latin American neighbors Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Venezuela have done. Rio Governor Wilson Witzel on Thursday said he would cancel all international flights in and out of the state, as well as domestic flights to Brazilian states with coronavirus cases.

But airlines and federal regulators said he does not have the power to do it. Infrastructure Minister Tarciso Freitas said the federal government will not close airports and bus stations. "We can't enter into a state of panic," Bolsonaro said.

The president also looked to defuse a diplomatic spat with No.1 trading partner China that began when his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, accused the Asian country of covering-up the outbreak. "There is no problem with China," Bolsonaro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.