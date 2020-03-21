Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. extends tax filing deadline to July 15

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:58 IST
U.S. extends tax filing deadline to July 15
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The U.S. government will give individuals and companies an extra three months to file their 2019 tax returns, extending the deadline to July 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest and penalties," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Twitter post on Friday. "I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money."

On Wednesday, Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service postponed until July 15 the deadline for individuals and corporations to make most tax payments with no penalties or interest. On Friday, the filing deadline was also extended from the original April 15. "This will avoid a lot of confusion," said Mark Jaeger, director of tax development at TaxAct, a provider of online tax preparation and filing services.

He said the comprehensive three-month extension was unprecedented, although the IRS had previously granted short extensions for specific regions affected by natural disasters. The current income-tax system was put in place in 1913. Mnuchin this week said the delays would keep about $300 billion of additional liquidity in the economy, giving relief to those hurting from widespread business shutdowns and travel bans due to the pandemic.

He gave no specific reason on Friday for extending the filing deadline, saying only it was done at the direction of President Donald Trump. Roger Brown, former special counsel in the IRS's national office, said the decision meant the government would have to wait until later in the year to know how much tax revenues would be hurt by the coronavirus outbreak and economic slowdown.

Brown added that liquidity problems could mean an increase in the already high number of tax bills that go unpaid each year. For now, individuals would likely still have to observe the April 15 deadline to contribute to their retirement and healthcare savings accounts in order to be able to use them as deductions, said Brown, who is now the head of tax and regulatory affairs for Lukka, a company that provides technology and data services for crypto asset processing.

Brown said Congress could provide additional liquidity to companies and individuals by reinstating a provision that would allow current year losses to be used to reduce the past year's tax bill. That measure was removed under the 2017 tax bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus, gas slump put brakes on Exxon's giant Mozambique LNG plan

Exxon Mobil is likely to delay the greenlighting of its 30 billion liquefied natural gas LNG project in Mozambique as the coronavirus disrupts early works and a depressed gas market makes investors wary, six sources told Reuters.Top U.S. oi...

Progress in U.S. coronavirus economic stimulus talks amid major disagreements- Schumer

Negotiations on a possible 1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill were moving ahead, but agreement by a deadline at midnight on Friday deal was becoming elusive with several major issues dividing congressional Republicans and Democra...

FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow for socialising despite infected with coronavirus

The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolat...

BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source tex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020