Panama's Copa Airlines to suspend all flights for 30 days

Panama's Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 31, a measure the carrier had already warned was possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Panama's government suspended all international travel to the country. Copa operates virtually all of its flights through Panama City's airport.

