16-year-old shows COVID-19 symptoms in Gurugram

A 16-year-old boy here is suspected to have coronavirus infection, Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The boy is the resident of Gurugram's Palam Vihar area and is the fifth person of the region who have symptoms of COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the boy has been quarantined and his blood samples have been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology. He likely got the infection from his sister who was tested positive for COVID-19 few days ago. She is undergoing a treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crosses up to 200, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

