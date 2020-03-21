Mexico's Interjet airline to suspend international flights

Mexican airline Interjet said on Friday that it will suspend international flights beginning March 24 due to falling demand and the closure of borders and restrictions imposed by various countries aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

The company added in a statement that its national routes in Mexico will continue to operate.

