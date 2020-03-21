COVID-19: AIIMS suspends walk-in OPD registration from March 23
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Saturday decided to temporarily close routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations from March 23 in backdrop of the coronavirus.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Saturday decided to temporarily close routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations from March 23 in backdrop of the coronavirus. "It has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations including Specialty Clinics at AIIMS Hospital and all Centres from March 23," said Dr. DK Sharma, Medical, Superintendent of AIIMS.
Earlier in the day, the AIIMS decided to postpone all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries for now as a major part of its manpower and resources have been diverted in fighting coronavirus threat. The hospital will, however, continue to do emergency life-saving surgeries.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
